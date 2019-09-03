Search
Products fromShopJewelryEarrings
BaubleBar

Viviane Heart Drop Earring

$36.00
At BaubleBar
Combining modern femininity with a luxe palette, we just know you'll fall head over heels for this pretty pair. In fact, we think the Viviane Heart Drop Earrings are perfect for those who love their everyday delicates with a touch of the unexpected.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To Work: From Formal To Creative
by Emily Ruane