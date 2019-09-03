Skip navigation!
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
BaubleBar
Viviane Heart Drop Earring
$36.00
Buy Now
Review It
At BaubleBar
Combining modern femininity with a luxe palette, we just know you'll fall head over heels for this pretty pair. In fact, we think the Viviane Heart Drop Earrings are perfect for those who love their everyday delicates with a touch of the unexpected.
Featured in 1 story
What To Wear To Work: From Formal To Creative
by
Emily Ruane
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Becca
Whippet Charm Earrings
$235.00
from
The Frankie Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Irene Neuwirth
Signature Teardrop Chandelier Earrings
$2620.00
from
Ylang 23
BUY
DETAILS
Alison Lou
Double-pappardelle Stelle Earrings
$4000.00
from
Alison Lou
BUY
DETAILS
Eddie Borgo
Small Rose Gold Plated Chain Tassel Drop Earrings
$160.00
from
Bergdorf Goodman
BUY
More from BaubleBar
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Mali Huggie Hoop Earrings
$38.00
$10.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
£19.73
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Ciao Drop Single Safety Pin Earring
$24.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
DETAILS
BaubleBar
Laniyah Fringe Drop Earrings
$44.00
$14.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Earrings
DETAILS
Susan Alexandra
Pearly Yin Yang Earrings
$128.00
from
Susan Alexandra
BUY
DETAILS
Wolf Circus
Cairo Hoops
$75.00
$45.00
from
American Two Shot
BUY
DETAILS
Nina
Baroque Pearl Earrings
$115.00
$68.98
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Mulberry and Grand
Venus Drop Earrings
$34.00
$17.00
from
Mulberry and Grand
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
Ray Lowe
Sep 3, 2019
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted