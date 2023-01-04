Comfort Spaces

Vivian Comforter Set

$45.99 $41.99

Buy Now Review It

100% Microfiber Color and print – Trendy comforter set with gold metallic geometric print complemented with solid blush pink reverse and matching shams Product features – ultra soft microfiber, lightweight hypoallergenic filling for all year round use. Metallic prints highlights and subtly complement the bold solid color Lifestyle – modern classic metallic geometric print on neutral color easy to match with your existing décor and compliment your room setting Package includes – twin/twin xl comforter: 66"W x 90"L (1), sham 20"Wx26" l (1), decorative pillow 16"Wx16"L (1) Easy care - machine wash cold on gentle/delicate cycle, tumble dry on low heat. Avoid direct heat. Wash alone. No bleach. We offer 100% satisfaction with 30-day return VIVIAN COMFORTER SET - The Comfort Spaces Vivian 3 Piece Comforter Set brings a touch of glitz and glam to your bedroom. A silver metallic geometric print pops against the vivid aqua base fabriccreating an eye-catching and fun look on the comforter and sham(s). A coordinating decorative pillow showcases a chevron patter to complement the top of the bed. Machine washable for easy carethis comforter set provides a striking update for your bedroom. SERVICE - If you don't absolutely love this productreturn it within 30 days for a full refund. We'll work with you to resolve any issue and ensure that you're satisfied with your experience.