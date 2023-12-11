Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Sandals
Larroudé
Vivi Lucite Mule
$290.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Larroudé
Need a few alternatives?
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
$330.00
Lisa Says Gah
Toteme
Kitten Heel Flip Flop
BUY
$680.00
TOTEME
Veronica Beard
Genevieve Peep-toe Suede Sandal
BUY
$450.00
Veronica Beard
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
$188.00
Lisa Says Gah
More from Larroudé
Larroudé
Women's Hardy Moto Boots
BUY
$450.00
Bloomingdale's
Larroudé
Dolly Boots
BUY
$475.00
Shopbop
Larroudé
Kate Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
BUY
$485.00
Nordstrom
Larroudé
Kate Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
BUY
$485.00
Nordstrom
More from Sandals
Lisa Says Gah
Carrie Bow Sandal
BUY
$330.00
Lisa Says Gah
Charles & Keith
Perline Snake Print Crossover Slingback Sandals
BUY
$63.00
$103.00
Charles & Keith
Toteme
Kitten Heel Flip Flop
BUY
$680.00
TOTEME
Veronica Beard
Genevieve Peep-toe Suede Sandal
BUY
$450.00
Veronica Beard
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted