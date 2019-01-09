Chanel

Vitalumiere Aqua Ultra-light Skin Perfecting Makeup Instant Natural Radiance Spf 15

£37.00

At Boots

A new-generation texture. An unprecedented sensory experience. A unique makeup result. Rapid and easy application. VITALUMIÈRE AQUA. Apply your makeup without thinking about it. Its soft and evanescent ultra-fine fluid texture is a real surprise: although exceptionally delicate and light, it offers an incomparable “second-skin” perfecting result. The complexion appears amazingly even, fresh and energised. The skin glows with seemingly nude beauty. As if lit from within. Bathed in light… Its formula, enriched with a UVB sun filter and mineral sunscreen, protects the skin from damaging sun rays (SPF 15). Its crystalline fragrance accentuates the sensation of freshness and pleasure on application. Use VITALUMIÈRE AQUA after your daily skincare, without a sponge or brush. After shaking, its ultra-fine texture glides on under fingertips to instantly melt onto the skin. Applying foundation has never been this easy.