Ouidad VitalCurl+ Define & Shine Styling Gel-Cream is the ultimate hybrid styler: part hydrating cream, part curl-defining gel. Its unique formula creates a soft and natural ''second day'' look that's never sticky or stiff. This formula, with Botanical Omega 3-6-9 Complex (with Chia Seed, Japanese Camellia, and Sunflower oils) targets dry areas to fortify hair's natural lipid barrier, helping curls retain moisture, elasticity, and bounce. The result: Healthy, high-performing curls with a more consistent pattern from roots to ends.