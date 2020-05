The Range

Vital Rib Jogger

$225.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

96% cotton, 4% spandex. Elasticized waistband with drawstring closure. Side seam pockets. Elasticized cuffs. Ribbed fabric. 14" at the knee narrows to 7" at the leg opening. Made in Canada. Revolve Style No. THRA-WP3. Manufacturer Style No. TH6P06RF.