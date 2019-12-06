Skandinavisk

Vinter (winter) Mini Candle Gift Set

$65.00

CANDLE SET ✓ 3 beautiful 55 gram (1.94 Oz) candles; BURN TIME ✓ 3 x 16+ hours Combining 3 of our most popular winter-oriented fragrances in a muted graphic display: BÆR, cloudberries, blueberries and lingonberries; SNÖ, winter berries and frozen wood; SKOG, pine and fir, aged leather and woodland lily of the valley. DANISH DESIGN ✓ Contemporary colored and printed glass bottle compliments the beauty of its home and any decor; Made in France PURE ✓ Made with premium blend of perfume, soft and highly pure vegetable wax to optimize burn and fragrance diffusion. 100% cotton wick Crystal freshness, silent panoramas of evergreen and white, the irresistible allure of hibernation. Combining 3 of our most popular winter-oriented fragrances in a muted graphic display. BÆR : cloudberries, blueberries and lingonberries SNÖ: winter berries and frozen wood. SKOG: pine and fir, aged leather and woodland lily of the valley. Painted glass votives with a blend of perfume and vegetable wax with 100% cotton wicks and engraved beechwood lids. Designed in Denmark, assembled in France.