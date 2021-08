TONY LAMA

Vintage Women’s Snip Toe Cowboy Brown Boots Size 6 B

$31.99

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

Item specifics Condition: Pre-owned: An item that has been used or worn previously. See the seller’s listing for full details and ... Read moreabout the condition Department: Women Character: Boots Type: Boot Style: COWBOY Upper Material: LEATHER AND MAN AMDE AMTERIALS Theme: Cowboy Color: Black US Shoe Size: 7.5 Brand: Tony lama PLEASE TAKE PICTURES AS A FORM OF DESCRIPTION. THAT WAY YOU CAN SEE WHAT YOU WILL RECEIVE. THIS AUCTION IS FOR ONE PAIR OF VTG WOMENS TONY LAMA SNIP TOE COWBOY BLACK BOOTS LEATHER AND MAN MADE MATERIALS, SIZE 7.5 B, STYLE 1253L, THIS PAIR IS IN GOOD/OKAY CONDITION, WRINKLES ON FRONT PART, FOLDED WRINKLES ON SHAFT, LIGHT SCUFFS AROUND THE BOOTS, SOME PEELING ON TOES, HAS MODERATE MARKS OF USE AROUND THE BOOTS, INSIDE IS OK, OUTSOLES HAVE MARKS OF USE. HEIGHT: 12 1/2" WIDEST WIDTH: 3 7/8" SHAFT OPENING: 11 1/2" INSOLE LENGTH: 9 3/4" LENGTH OF SOLE: 10 3/4"