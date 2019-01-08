Elizabeth Demos

Vintage Wedding Style: More Than 25 Simple Projects & Endless Inspiration For Designing Your Big Day

For every bride who dreams of making her special day exactly that&mdash-hers&mdash-this gorgeous book shows how to mix personal touches with vintage style for a truly meaningful celebration. From flea market chic to Great Gatsby grandeur, each chapter from wedding stylist Elizabeth Demos features photographs from real weddings and easy-to-follow instructions for achieving the look. Simple DIY projects make it easy for brides to add their own personal stamp. With 200 photographs, 12 inspiring mood boards, creative styling ideas, and guidance on sourcing accents and materials, Vintage Wedding Style bursts with brilliant ways to create an unforgettable wedding with a hint of vintage charm.