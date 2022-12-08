UO MRKT

Vintage Walt Disney World Mickey Mouse Crewneck

$89.00

At Urban Outfitters

Product Sku: 82175670; Color Code: 010 Please note all sales are final This item is a pre-worn piece and may show signs of wear. Size + Fit - Tag Size: Large - Chest: 24" - Length: 26" please measure against your own garments Content + Care - 50% Cotton / 50% Polyester - Machine Wash Details - Made in USA - There are some light markings on the front and markings near the right cuff, item in good condition overall One-of-a-Kind Vintage Authentic vintage piece, handpicked from around the world. One-of-a-Kind Vintage styles are singularly circular, extending the lifecycle of clothing one collectible piece at a time. This description was written by the seller.