Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Urban Renewal
Vintage Trench Coat
$59.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Totally essential vintage trench coat thats been expertly sourced by our Renewal team. Cut in a relaxed fit with a double-breasted button closure, notched collar and front slip pockets.
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
Plaid Cotton Trenchcoat
$59.99
from
H&M
BUY
Rains
Hooded Matte-tpu Raincoat
£110.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
NIKELAB
Nikelab Collection Women's Parka
£199.95
from
Nike
BUY
Wild Fable
Plus Size Zip-up Tie Dye Long Windbreaker Jacket
$15.00
from
Target
BUY
More from Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal
Vintage Tinted Work Jacket
$69.00
$39.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
Vintage Levi’s Crossover Jean
$98.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
Remnants White Denim Tank Top
$49.00
$29.99
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
Urban Renewal
Urban Renewal Remnants Linen Tie-shoulder Mini Dress
$49.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Outerwear
Rains
Holographic Overcoat
$185.00
from
Rains
BUY
Mango
Classic Belted Trench
$129.99
$89.99
from
Mango
BUY
Eloquii
Puff Sleeve Trench Coat
$139.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
GUESS
Kingdom Stripe Print Red Moto Jacket
$128.00
from
Macy's
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted