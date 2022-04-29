Vintage

Vintage Teak Coffee Table

£100.00

Buy Now Review It

At eBay

A wonderful teak veneer coffee table made in between the mid 1960s to mid 1970s. Compact in form, this table has a small magazine shelf to the underside of the table top. There are some light ring marks and some light scratching to the top as expected of a used vintage item. Dimensions are 115cm L x 39cm D x 37cm H Collection from Batley WF17 or postage is available via Hermes courier at £20 to cover both postage and packaging for the piece.