ShopDaisyRoots

Vintage Pleated Khaki Pants Small Medium

$31.80

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Pristine pair of vintage soft cotton khaki pants, made in Canada circa 1990s. Features a high rise, pleated waist, front pockets and nicely tapered leg. Measured flat and doubled for waist. Waist 28" Front rise 12 1/2" Inside leg 28 1/4"