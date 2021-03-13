United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Levi's
Vintage Overalls
$128.00
At Shopbop
Fabric: Mid-weight, non-stretch denim Fading and whiskering Adjustable buckle straps Shredded knee holes and distressed detailing Button closures at sides Slant hip pockets Patch back and bib pockets Shell: 100% cotton Wash cold or dry clean Imported, China Style #LEVIV20730 Always-cool Levi's overalls, featuring a comfy, slouchy fit and a heavily faded wash. For a classic weekend outfit, add a simple tee and sneakers to the mix.