The Vintage Marble Decorative Throw Pillow by Drew Barrymore Flower Home accents your sofa or bedding with a psychedelic swirl of vibrant colors. The Vintage Marble pattern on a white background brings life to a neutral modern space or can be combined with other colorful patterns for a look that is eclectic and energetic. The dynamic marbling of the throw pillow comes in your choice of available color combination to suit your palette. More than just a fun accent, the Vintage Marble Decorative Throw Pillow by Drew Barrymore Flower Home also adds support and comfort to your bed or living room furniture with a 95% feather and 5% down fill. The cover is made of 100% cotton and has a zipper closure for easy removal. Spot clean the throw pillow when it needs a little freshening up. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.