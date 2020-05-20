The Limited

Vintage Limited Jeans Ivory Pullover

$76.00

Buy Now Review It

At Na Nin

Sweet and nostalgic "The Limited" pullover in a stunning ivory hue with "Limited Jeans USA Worldwide Sports" Logo across the front in a navy embroidered fashion with classic navy and green plaid USA bold lettering. A sweet piece for styling with sweatpants for a lounge look, or worn with our rayon mesh Chloe Shorts at the beach on a cooler evening. Cotton blend The Limited Recommended for size s-l, depending on the desired fit. Modeled on an extra small frame. Please refer to measurements listed: Measures approximately: 25" shoulder to shoulder / 25" underarm to underarm / 19" sleeve length / 26" shoulder to hemline Few small light discolorations - marker tip to half dime size on back of left sleeve & few small discolorations on front middle. Very light and mainly noticeable when looking for markings. Please reach out to vintage@naninstudio.com prior to final sale purchase for additional info/images. Vintage items may come with minor flaws due to pre-loved wear. Color of product may slightly vary compared to photo due to lighting. Please enjoy and appreciate this item with its character. Vintage items are FINAL SALE. 001