Soft pink blooms on the Vintage Floral Decorative Throw Pillow by Drew Barrymore Flower Home are so detailed, you can almost smell the sweet floral aroma of a spring garden. This throw pillow features a large Vintage Floral pattern on a white background for an accent that is elegant, fun, and feminine. Combine this pillow with other nature-inspired patterns and materials to bring the refreshing feeling of outdoor spaces to your indoor living room. Add one or two pillows to soft white bedding for a bedroom that is relaxing and refined. The classic floral look complements spaces from boho to modern. A zipper closure makes the cover of the Vintage Floral Decorative Throw Pillow by Drew Barrymore Flower Home easy to remove and requires spot cleaning only. The cover is made of 100% cotton and the fill is 95% feather and 5% down for comfort and support. About Drew Barrymore Flower HomeDrew Barrymore Flower Home makes it easy and affordable for everyone to let their unique personal style come alive wherever they may live. Vibrant, inviting, and full of life, the collection itself has a get-along philosophy, allowing things to come together in a curated way. Guided by inspiration from Drew’s travels as well as familiar places she keeps near to her heart, each piece is a reflection of her direction and taste crafted with attention to detail. The result is a refreshing and unexpected mix full of bold prints, feminine patterns, fresh color ways, and functional silhouettes.