Superdry

Vintage Crossing Lines Rhinestone T-shirt

£29.99

Buy Now Review It

At Superdry

The fantasy of 80s New York City evokes an adventurous glamour, and we find that inspiring for our distinct, stand out graphics. By obsessing over every detail, we've painted this piece with the retro imagery of America past and finished it with luxurious rhinestones. Tie your looks together with this lavish touch of old school art, and bring the past to the present with this tee. Slim fit – designed to fit closer to the body for a more tailored look Ribbed crew neck collar Short sleeves Rhinestoned printed graphic Superdry tab