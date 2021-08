J. Crew

Vintage Cotton Crewneck Long-sleeve T-shirt

$34.50 $23.50

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Our best-selling vintage cotton now comes in a perfect-for-fall, long-sleeve style. The backstory on this fabric? In 2004, we set out to replicate one of our favorite thrift-store T-shirts, and the result is this—famous for its heathered texture and softness.