Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Shoulder Bags
Fendi
Vintage Baguette Bag
$427.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Farfetch
Vintage Black Baguette Bag
Featured in 1 story
11 Bag Trends We're Betting Big On For 2019
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Yliana Yepez
Satchel - Monte Carlo Splatter Paint Python
$2950.00
$1770.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
DETAILS
Mackage
Aden Bag
$395.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Satchel Bag With Scallop Flap And Slot Through Straps
$47.05
from
ASOS
BUY
DETAILS
Sole Society
Braided Leather Bucket Bag
$89.95
from
Sole Society
BUY
More from Fendi
DETAILS
Fendi
Multicolour Acrylic Sunglasses
£307.00
£207.00
from
What Goes Around Comes Around
BUY
DETAILS
Fendi
Fendirama Foulard Multicolor Silk Foulard
C$330.00
from
Fendi
BUY
DETAILS
Fendi
Baguette Patent Leather Handbag
$776.94
from
Vestiaire Collective
BUY
DETAILS
Fendi
Fendi Monogram Crossbody/clutch Bag
C$105.56
from
Etsy
BUY
More from Shoulder Bags
DETAILS
pacsafe
Citysafe Cx Anti-theft Slim Laptop Brief
$99.95
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Matt & Nat
Von Satchel
$140.00
from
Matt & Nat
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Campbell Leather & Suede Bucket Bag
$199.00
$99.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Time and Tru
Albina Satchel
$22.97
from
Wal-Mart
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted