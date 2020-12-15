Vintage

Vintage Astorville 1.13ct Sapphire Engagement Ring

$3300.00

Astorville is a lovely Modern era platinum, sapphire and diamond halo style engagement ring. Designed in the 1980's, this classic ring features a four-prong set natural sapphire gauged at approximately 7mm x 5mm with an exact weight of 1.13ct. An elegant halo set with twelve prong-set diamonds gracefully wraps around the center sapphire and totaling exactly 0.47ct in combined weight. Astorville is complete with a substantial platinum shank that tapers slightly towards the top of the ring. It is currently a size 5 and can be sized to fit most ring sizes. Please contact our concierge with sizing questions.