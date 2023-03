ItsJinkiesCollection

Vintage 1990s / 90s Denim Patchwork Jacket

£35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Vintage 90s blue denim patchwork jacket featuring frayed trims and a zip up fastening. Brand: Starwear Jeans Recommended size - UK 16/18/20 M E A S U R E M E N T S Chest: 46” Waist: 43” Sleeves: 29” Length: 27” Seen on a UK 8-10 / 5’0 for reference