Vintage 1970s Book Shelf Stand

Vintage wood desktop bookshelf. Comes as four separate pieces which are assembled by slotting into place (will be posted unassembled but assembly is pretty straightforward). Multiple books can be displayed at an angle with spine facing out and, depending on width, this would fit about 10-12 books. Best suited for smaller sized books (smaller than A4). Floral carved wood detail at sides. No makers mark or stickers. Made from solid exotic hardwood (likely Indian Rosewood) not plywood. Circa 1970s.