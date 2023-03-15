Caudalie

Skin type : all-skin Need : moisturize Key ingredients : Grape-seed oil, Shea Butter, Antioxidant Polyphenols Texture : cream Use : day-night What is it ? The Vinotherapist™ Hand & Nail Repairing Cream nourishes and repairs dry hands without a greasy or oily residue, all while protecting them from dehydration and external stressors. Feelings of tightness are soothed, the skin is softer and the nails and cuticles are strengthened for healthy hands and nails. Formula : 98% natural origin ingredients Dermatologically tested Vegan Visible results 100% of women found that feelings of tightness were reduced* *Clinical test, % of satisfaction, 20 volunteers, 28 days. Did you know ? The Vinotherapist™ Hand & Nail Repairing Cream is enriched with shea butter and an avocado oil and olive oil lipidic duo, specially chosen to relieve skin discomfort and prevent dehydration. Sustainability Commitment Fully recyclable packaging designed using recycled plastic and glass, more respectful of the planet*. *Excluding multi-material pump dispensers and caps, which can only be recycled through Caudalie Boutiques thanks to the TerraCycle partnership.