Fight the signs of ageing and enhance your hair, skin and nails with Vida Glow Natural Marine Collagen Blueberry. Flavoured with natural blueberry extracts and stevia, this collagen supplement is a delicious choice for anyone who wants to add some flavour to their collagen intake. Blueberries are high in Vitamin C, which helps the body to better absorb collagen supplements as well as boosting natural collagen production. Rich in antioxidants, blueberries also help to protect against free radical damage.