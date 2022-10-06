United States
Urban Outfitters
Vicky Velvet Printed Top & Pant Set
$99.00$29.99
At Urban Outfitters
Product Sku: 70434881; Color Code: 029 Printed velvet top and pant set from UO. Top is cropped above the waist in a slim fit with a v-neckline that has a lace-up detail. Pants are high-waisted and cut with a kick flare silhouette. Find it only at UO. Content + Care - Set includes top and pants - 95% Polyester, 5% spandex - Hand wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in Brown Multi is 5’11" and wearing size Small - Measurements taken from size Small - Top length: 15"