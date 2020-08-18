Unbranded

Vibease Bluetooth Erotica Rechargeable Responsive Panty Vibrator

Fire your fantasies with this petite hands-free massager, which slips into your underwear then syncs with the audiobook of your choice for an immersive new way to experience sexy literature. With no controls needed, enjoy erotica unbound and eyes closed. Intricately designed to pleasure the delicate clitoris, this discreet vibrator fits gently against you with its 'pleasure point' resting at the tip of your pearl for sensual stimulation, and comes with a choice of 5 modes for varied intensity levels. You can also use Vibease with your long-distance lover by installing the free app on their smartphone. They can control the vibrator from anywhere and any distance, adding a thrilling new dimension to sexy Skype calls or Snapchats... A dab of water-based lube will help you make the most of the vibrator's delicious sensations.