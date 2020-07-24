Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Vibease
Vibease Bluetooth Erotica Rechargeable Responsive Knicker Vibrator
£99.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Love Honey
Vibease Bluetooth Erotica Rechargeable Vibrator
More from Vibease
Vibease
Bluetooth Erotica Usb Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
£99.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Vibease
Bluetooth Erotica Usb Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
C$139.95
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Vibease
Bluetooth Erotica Usb Rechargeable Panty Vibrator
$119.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Vibease
Bluetooth Erotica Rechargeable Responsive Knickers
£89.99
from
Lovehoney
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted