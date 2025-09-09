Lost Angels

This item ships free within the U.S! What is it? A lightweight serum to help visibly reduce redness and irritation for softer, clearer-looking, and happier skin. SOS has received the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance™ and is safe for all skin types. What can I expect? Healthier skin days. Live your best skin life with calm, happy, softer skin. How do I use it? Use it all over or to target problem areas. Apply two to three pumps on clean, dry skin as part of your AM/PM skincare routine. Use SOS Daily Rescue Facial Spray as a toner before SOS Intensive Rescue Serum for a double-hit of hypochlorous acid (your skin loves it!) and the best possible results! Tell me more! Powered by a concentrated dose of stable hypochlorous acid, a heroic anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial, this intensive, skin-saving serum is on a mission to help soothe and purify chronically sensitive skin (blemishes, rosacea, eczema, etc.) and strengthen the skin barrier. Anything else? The iconic orange bottle is inspired by a lifeguard's buoy and is made entirely of 100% post-consumer resin (recycled plastic!).