Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Wellness
Sexual Wellness
Maude
Vibe
£41.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Maude
Need a few alternatives?
Normal
Darcy
BUY
$225.00
Normal
Normal
Quinn
BUY
$225.00
Normal
Normal
Billie
BUY
$160.00
Normal
Normal
Piper
BUY
$225.00
Normal
More from Maude
Maude
Burn Trio
BUY
$54.00
Maude
Maude
Vibe Personal Massager
BUY
$49.00
Maude
Maude
Vibe Personal Massager
BUY
$41.00
Maude
Maude
Shine Organic Lube
BUY
$25.00
Maude
More from Sexual Wellness
Normal
Darcy
BUY
$225.00
Normal
Normal
Quinn
BUY
$225.00
Normal
Normal
Billie
BUY
$160.00
Normal
Normal
Piper
BUY
$225.00
Normal
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted