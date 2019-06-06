Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorKitchen
Vita Juwel

Via Love

$98.00
At Vita Juwel
rose quartz - garnet - clear quartz ViA is GemWater-To-Go. A premium glass bottle with a hand-crafted dome full of precious gems. A modern interpretation of ancient crystal healing traditions. Good for HARMONY SENSUALITY AFFECTION
Featured in 1 story
A Chic Glass Water Bottle For Every Hydrator
by Olivia Harrison