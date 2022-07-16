Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
DL1961
Vest
£185.00
Buy Now
Review It
At DL1961
Need a few alternatives?
Alex Mill
Mathilde Linen Vest
BUY
£115.00
Net-A-Porter
Monki
Brown Suiting Vest
BUY
£30.00
Monki
Ganni
Striped Waistcoat
BUY
£225.00
Ganni
Zara
Linen Blend Cropped Waistcoat
BUY
£29.99
Zara
More from DL1961
DL1961
Emilie, Straight Ultra High Rise Vintage Ankle
BUY
£235.00
DL1961
DL1961
Hepburn Wide Leg:high Rise Vintage Slate
BUY
$168.30
$198.00
DL1961
DL1961
Marine Raw
BUY
$159.00
$199.00
DL1961
DL1961
Patti Two-tone High-rise Jean
BUY
$167.20
$209.00
DL1961
More from Tops
Alex Mill
Mathilde Linen Vest
BUY
£115.00
Net-A-Porter
Monki
Brown Suiting Vest
BUY
£30.00
Monki
Ganni
Striped Waistcoat
BUY
£225.00
Ganni
Zara
Linen Blend Cropped Waistcoat
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted