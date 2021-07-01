Verso

At Mecca

A hydrating facial sheet mask that delivers intense moisture deep within the skin, lasting up to 120 hours. Formulated with a patented emulsified hydrogel technology that locks in moisture while allowing active ingredients to penetrate the skin and enriched with hyaluronic acid, grapefruit extract and ceramide-3, skin is left looking soft, smooth and hydrated. Key ingredients: AMF (artificial moisturising factor): features a patented technology that enables deep hydration. Ceramides: help to retain water and promote long term moisturisation. Grapefruit extract: helps the skin to produce collagen whilst reducing the effects of free radicals. Sodium hyaluronate: promotes skin and blood microcirculation, resulting in plumper skin over time. Made without: Sulphates, synthetic dyes, phthalates, GMOs and triclosan.