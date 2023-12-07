Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Boujee Bougies
Verdant Eau De Parfum 100ml
£160.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boujee Bougies
Need a few alternatives?
Pleasing
Closeness Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Bright, Hot Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Rivulets Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Oribe Hair Care
Cote D'azur Fragrance & Body Collection
BUY
$249.00
Rogue Beauty
More from Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Gilded Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£160.00
Boujee Bougies
Boujee Bougies
Verdant Eau De Parfum 100ml
BUY
£160.00
Boujee Bougies
More from Fragrance
Pleasing
Closeness Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Bright, Hot Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Pleasing
Rivulets Eau De Parfum
BUY
£135.00
Selfridges
Oribe Hair Care
Cote D'azur Fragrance & Body Collection
BUY
$249.00
Rogue Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted