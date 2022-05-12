United States
Fortessa
Veranda Outdoor Tumblers
$48.00
At Food52
For summer spritzers and sweet tea. Whether your summer traditions call for sweet tea on the porch, lemonade on the stoop, or punch on the patio, bring the ice-cold drinks outdoors for a crowd in these pretty tumblers and pitcher. Made of melamine, they’re shatter-proof and lightweight, making it easy to bring in and out for refills, and no big deal if a tumbler or two takes a tumble. Ready to fill ‘er up? Start with these two fabulous takes on iced tea from Food52 co-founder Merrill Stubbs. Free Standard Shipping on Orders $149+ and Easy-Breezy Returns