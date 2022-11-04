Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Maeve
Vera Jacquard Sweater Vest
$98.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
Need a few alternatives?
Veronica Beard
Pinkett Cable-knit Wool-blend Vest
BUY
$348.00
mytheresa
Envii
Oversized Sweater Vest In Green Grid Check
BUY
$94.00
ASOS
Comme des Garçons
Black & Red Contrast Vest Cardigan
BUY
$360.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Graphic-knit Vest Top
BUY
$196.00
Farfetch
More from Maeve
Maeve
Cropped Double-breasted Jacket
BUY
$158.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Deep-v Printed Maxi Dress
BUY
$180.00
Anthropolgie
Maeve
Strappy Jumpsuit
BUY
$69.96
$170.00
Anthropologie
Maeve
Embroidered Slim Buttondown
BUY
$55.96
$130.00
Anthropologie
More from Sweaters
Veronica Beard
Pinkett Cable-knit Wool-blend Vest
BUY
$348.00
mytheresa
Envii
Oversized Sweater Vest In Green Grid Check
BUY
$94.00
ASOS
Comme des Garçons
Black & Red Contrast Vest Cardigan
BUY
$360.00
SSENSE
Ganni
Graphic-knit Vest Top
BUY
$196.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted