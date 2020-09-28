United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Gabriela Hearst
Vera Belted Pintucked Cotton-voile Midi Shirt Dress
$1790.00
At Net-A-Porter
From the sharp pintucks to the laddered trims, Gabriela Hearst's 'Vera' shirt dress is designed with such fine attention to detail. It's made from lightweight cotton-voile and traced with slim blue threads along the fitted bodice and slightly loose skirt. The lining ensures coverage, while the belt adds definition. Wear it with: [The Row Tote ], [Gabriela Hearst Sandals ].