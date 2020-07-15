Cal Exotics

Venus Butterfly Remote Venus G

$69.95

Buy Now Review It

At Adam & Eve

Hands-Free G-Spot Thrills At Your Fingertips! Protected by Adam & Eve’s Satisfaction Guaranteed Policy For a different kind of vibe experience, nothing beats a good butterfly. Just pop in this adorably cute butterfly style vibe to play inside you and feel the magic oh's begin! Crafted from body-safe silicone, it buzzes like a bee to send you into ecstasy! Insertable butterfly vibrator with G-Spot tip + clit antennae Soft, supple 3" x 1" G-stimulator made from silky smooth silicone, waterproof 12 intense functions of vibration, pulsation, escalation where it matters most Memory chip resumes on last function used Use vibrator with or without ergonomic easy-to-use remote controller Remote works up to 32.5 feet away (hand it to your lover now and then!) USB rechargeable vibe & controller, dual charging cord included Press power button for 3+ seconds to switch on, or shut off Complete charge in 50 minutes, 35 minutes play on high, 45 minutes on low Auto shut-off after 30 minutes of inactivity This intimately shaped butterfly vibe is ready to fly into your life and land right next to your G-Spot, with clit-friendly antennae! A silky-smooth silicone probe is a G-Spot lover that does your erotic bidding with 12 different functions. It remembers the last function you used, so when you have a favorite you can go to it any time you want! And while the G-Spot lover inside is working its erotic magic, the entire Butterfly sends vibrations to your entire lady area (for a happy clitoris, too!). The Venus Butterfly Remote Venus G is great for solo fun in bed, or while reading your favorite erotic novel or catching a hot flick. You can even let your Remote Venus G do its thing as you play with your lover! A little water based lube or gel makes it nice and slippery for extra comfort! Made from body safe, unscented phthalate free silicone, you can keep your Venus Butterfly Remote Venus G looking and feeling like new with a wash of gentle soap and warm water, or use your favorite sex toy cleaner. Many are available right here at Ada