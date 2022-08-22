Bellroy

Venture Sling

$125.00

Full of features A WHOLE NEW WAY TO ZIP The innovative zipper opens from both ends, creating an ultra wide opening that lets you see and grab everything in your sling, without rummaging. ALL-DAY ORGANIZATION INSIDE Jumbled gear is no good, so we filled this sling with pockets of all kinds – zipped, slip, pop-out, soft-lined – to keep your things separate and sorted. AMBIDEXTROUS ACCESS Buckles on each side detach the strap, and the zipper opens from both ends, so no matter which way you’re wearing this sling, you’ve got easy access. EXPANDS WHEN YOU NEED IT Fill it up with gear for a day hike, and the expansion gusset grows. Carry just the bare essentials around town, and it self compresses to stay slim.