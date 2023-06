Michael Costello

Venice Gown

$248.00

Buy Now Review It

At Revolve

Self: 90% polyester, 10% spandex Lining: 89% polyester, 11% spandex Made in China Hand wash Double lined Pull-on styling Crisscross adjustable back straps Ruched mesh fabric with hi-low hem and train Revolve Style No. MELR-WD817 Manufacturer Style No. MCD1104 S23