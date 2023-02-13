Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Activewear
Felina
Velvety Soft Square Neck Bralette
$38.00
$9.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Lululemon
Like A Cloud Bra Light Support, B/c Cup
BUY
$58.00
Lululemon
DK Active
Ignite Crop
BUY
£42.00
DK Active
Under Armour
Armour High Crossback Zip Bra
BUY
$36.45
$55.00
Amazon
J.Crew
Cloudstretch High-neck Sports Bra
BUY
$47.99
$59.50
J.Crew
More from Felina
Felina
Comfyz Coco 2-piece Lounge Set
BUY
$39.95
$49.95
Amazon
Felina
Velvety Super Soft Lightweight Legging 2-pack
BUY
$34.95
Amazon
Felina
Geena French Terry Lounge Set
BUY
$39.99
Amazon
Felina
Super Soft Lightweight Leggings (2-pack)
BUY
$31.99
$58.99
Amazon
More from Activewear
Felina
Velvety Soft Square Neck Bralette
BUY
$9.00
$38.00
Nordstrom
VICHYIE
Corduroy Shacket
BUY
$27.19
$37.99
Amazon
Cnkwei
Shacket Jacket With Pockets
BUY
$36.99
Amazon
Dokotoo
Waffle Knit Shacket
BUY
$32.99
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted