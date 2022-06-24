Tom Ford

Velvet-trimmed Silk And Lyocell-blend Satin Wide-leg Pants

$1080.00

Buy Now Review It

At Net-A-Porter

Editors’ Notes Expertly tailored in Italy, TOM FORD's pajama-style pants are suitable for nice dinners or daytime looks. They're made from lustrous silk-satin blended with Lyocell and have an elasticated, logo-detailed velvet waistband. Balance the relaxed legs with heeled sandals. Size & Fit Fits true to size, take your normal size High-rise, cut for a relaxed fit Elasticated at the waist for a comfortable fit Lightweight, stretchy fabric Model is 177cm/ 5'10" and is wearing a size XSmall View size guide Details & Care Hot-pink silk and Lyocell-blend satin, black velvet Pull on 94% silk, 6% Lyocell; trim: 90% polyamide, 10% elastane Dry clean Made in Italy