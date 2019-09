RxBshoes

RxBshoes is a luxury shoemaker in St. Petersburg, Russia, that creates by hand some of the world's most exquisite shoes. They're inspired by art and history, and what better way to express their admiration of tradition than this twist on the classic court shoe? The mule is a must-have right now, and this divine shade is just the right pop for a new spring wardrobe. In green. Made in Russia.