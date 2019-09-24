Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
e.l.f. Cosmetics

Velvet Matte Lipstick In Fuchsia Fantasy

$3.00
At Ulta Beauty
This silky, matte e.l.f. Cosmetics Velvet Matte Lipstick glides easily onto lips to lock on moisture with vibrant matte color. Infused with Argan oil, rose, and Vitamin E to help condition, replenish, and soothe the lips. Cruelty free and vegan.
Featured in 1 story
8 Drugstore Products Worn By Celebs At The Met
by Megan Decker