Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
NARS

Velvet Matte Lip Pencil In Endangered

$27.00
At NARS
This cult-favorite lip pencil instantly saturates lips with rich pigments and a velvety matte finish—all in a long-lasting, non-drying formula. MORE
Featured in 1 story
Deep Berry Lipstick Is A HUGE Bridal Beauty Trend
by Megan Decker