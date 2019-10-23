Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Lele Sadoughi
Velvet Knotted Headband
$49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saks Fifth Avenue
Chic knotted headband that makes a lovely accent for your tresses. Plastic band. Cotton lining. Polyester. Spot clean. Imported. SIZEWidth, about 2.25".
Need a few alternatives?
B Purb
Halo Sunburst Crown
$39.99
from
Amazon
BUY
HoRim
Knotted Headband (6-pack)
$11.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Scunci
Scunci Plastic Headbands
$4.99
$1.62
from
Amazon
BUY
Magicfly
Satin Knotted Headband
$15.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi
Lele Sadoughi Rose Velvet Headband
$49.00
from
Lele Sadoughi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Pearl-embellished Velvet Headband
£138.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Petite Blush Pearl Velvet Headband
$88.00
from
BUY
Lele Sadoughi
Leopard Knotted Headband
$65.00
from
Intermix
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
ANOTHERME
Another Me Wig Women’s Long Big Wavy Hair Dark Wine Red
$23.50
from
Amazon
BUY
ASOS Design x Christian Cowan
2 Pack Hairclips
£8.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Messen
Decorative Artificial Pearl Barrettes (set Of 3)
$6.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Boohoo
Bat Headpiece
$10.00
$5.00
from
Boohoo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted