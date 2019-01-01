Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Belts
Kate Spade New York
Velvet Heart Buckle Belt
$78.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Pieces
Ring Belt
$19.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Gap
Sun Bleached Belt
$29.95
from
Gap
BUY
AX Armani Exchange
Matte Leather Logo Belt
$59.50
from
AX Armani Exchange
BUY
Zara
Animal Print Leather Belt
$35.90
from
Zara
BUY
More from Kate Spade New York
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Cat In The Garden Comforter & Sham Set
$119.99
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Insulated Tumbler & Insulated Lunch Tote Set
$48.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Kate Spade New York
Monogrammed Notepads
$12.00
from
Paper Source
BUY
More from Belts
Anthropologie
Sydney Belt Bag
$78.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
B-Low The Belt
B-low The Belt Circle Chain Belt
£149.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
B-Low The Belt
Circle Chain Belt
£148.00
from
Farfetch
BUY
Rixo London
Tanya – Gold Plated
£150.00
from
Rixo London
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted