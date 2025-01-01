Chloven

Velvet Hair Scrunchies (45 Pcs)

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

【45 PIECES of HIGH QUALITY SCRUNCHIES】 – Our velvet scrunchies can be applied in various occasions, you can wear them attending parties, ceremonies and daily wearing, practical and useful for your make up and easy to DIY your own hairstyle, make you look more charming. 【REGULAR SIZE HAIR ELASTICS】 – The outer diameter is approx. 10.4 cm/ 4.13 inches, the unexpanded inner diameter is approx. 3 cm/ 1.18 inches, with good elasticity, fit most of hairs 【PREMIUM VELVET MATERIAL】 – These hair bands are made of velvet fabric, good texture, shiny and comfortable, stretchable and elastic, each hair band with a durable rubber band, can fix your hair well and will not hurt your hair, easy and soft to wear. 【VARIOUS COLORS HAIR TIES】– 45 colors：Package includes 45 pieces different color scrunchies, enough for daily wearing or sharing with friends and families. These colorful velvet scrunchies are suitable for various occasions, giving you all the options to pair with all your wardrobe favorites. 【BEST GIFT CHOICE】 Simple design and well made hair bobbles, suitable for all the ladies, good gift for youself or your friends and families.