Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Boux Avenue
Velvet Fleece Socks – Grey
£5.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boux Avenue
Need a few alternatives?
Intimately
Tiered And True Romper
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Intimately
Seamless Catsuit
BUY
$50.00
Free People
Intimately
Meg Seamless Crop
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Intimately
Duo Corset Bralette
BUY
$30.00
Free People
More from Boux Avenue
Boux Avenue
Velvet Fleece Socks - Grey
BUY
£5.00
Boux Avenue
Boux Avenue
Ibiza Laser Cut Bikini Top
BUY
£30.00
Boux Avenue
Boux Avenue
Ibiza Laser Cut Brazilian Bikini Briefs
BUY
£16.00
Boux Avenue
Boux Avenue
Boux Sport Tie Dye Leggings
BUY
£14.00
£32.00
Boux Avenue
More from Intimates
Intimately
Tiered And True Romper
BUY
$128.00
Free People
Intimately
Seamless Catsuit
BUY
$50.00
Free People
Intimately
Meg Seamless Crop
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Intimately
Duo Corset Bralette
BUY
$30.00
Free People
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted