Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Clutches
Dries Van Noten
Velvet Envelope Clutch
$725.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Featured in 1 story
Your Guide To Finding The Right Evening Clutch
by
Ray Lowe
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
LeSportsac
Multifunctional Belt Bag
$50.00
from
LeSportsac
BUY
DETAILS
ASOS
Suede Fringe Clutch Bag
$57.16
from
ASOS
BUY
Coach
Rhyder Flap Clutch
$625.00
from
Coach
BUY
DETAILS
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
Classic Lady's Wallet
$230.00
from
WELCOMECOMPANIONS
BUY
More from Dries Van Noten
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Embossed Leather Ankle Strap Sandals
$295.00
from
The RealReal
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Brocade Block Heel Pumps
$565.00
$282.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Metallic Leather Block Heel Booties
$785.00
$392.50
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
DETAILS
Dries Van Noten
Small Leather Crossbody Bag
$915.00
$457.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Clutches
DETAILS
Stephanie Johnson
Miami Medium Zip Closure Makeup Bag
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kayu
Jane Rattan Clutch
£236.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Serpui Marie
Wicker Clutch
£215.34
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
& Other Stories
Woven Straw Seashell Clutch Bag
£35.00
from
ASOS
BUY
More from Fashion
Paid Content
Looking For A Swimsuit That Fits Your Vibe & Your Body Type? Take...
Let's be real: Finding that perfect swimsuit — you know, the one that makes you feel confident, stylish, and ready for whatever — is no easy feat. But
by
Kelly Agnew
Fashion
Topshop Is Closing All Its U.S. Stores
Topshop announced a major shake-up today. According to BBC, the British retailer is shuttering 23 stores throughout the UK and all of its 11 Topshop and
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
H&M’s Latest Designer Collab Is Rihanna-Approved
If H&M's collaboration with Swedish brand Eytys was its coolest so far, then its latest partnership is definitely the most glamourous. Vogue is reporting
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted